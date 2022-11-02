It’s a whole other Leo Messi. The numbers say it, again mind-boggling, but also the small details for a player who last year seemed lost, without reference points, without stimuli, after a life in the comfort of Barcelona. In the first season in Paris everything went wrong: few goals (11 in all), some assists to remedy them (15) and above all a posture of a soul in pain, culminating in the exclusion from the list of candidates for the Ballon d’Or.