Recently, a video through social networks where it is observed that Prince William of Wales broke an important protocol during the concert for Coronation of King Carlos III.

The video shows that the legitimate heir to the British crown decided to issue an important protocol, this by not making a reverence to the wife of King Carlos III, Camilla Parker, the queen consort.

In the images it can be seen that the kings of England had to go through the place where the princes of Wales were, and while Kate Middleton made a reference to both, William just bowed to his father.

So far it is not known if Prince William made a intentionally snubbut in accordance with royal protocol, William of Wales and all members of the British royal family they have to bow to Queen Camilla.

A source close to the family revealed to ‘page six‘ last September after the death of Queen Elizabeth IIthat “The protocol changes are likely to go into action almost immediately. The family will now have to bow or curtsy to King Charles and Queen Camilla.”

Everyone knows that the relationship between the Prince of Wales and his stepmother is really strained, especially for having interfered in his parents’ marriage and having destroyed the life of his mother, Lady Diana Spencer, or as everyone calls her, Diana Princess of Wales.

“William has made it clear that Camilla is his father’s wife, but not his children’s step-grandmother,” Levin confessed in his book called ‘Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort’, adding that the eldest son of King Charles III and Ladi Di said that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis know they have “two grandfathers but only one grandmother.”

VIDEO. Snub? Prince William broke a protocol by not bowing to Queen Camilla (VIDEO)

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp