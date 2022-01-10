Sniper Elite 5 it will be set in French territory, mostly inland, but as far as some of the has been learned places visited by the player will be inspired byGuernsey island.

This was reported by the local newspaper Guernsey Press, which told of a visit in 2018 by some members of Rebellion, the development team, able to collect documentation and take photos of the coastal area, where there are still some very famous German bunkers and fortifications. For example Fort Hommet or, as visible in one of the official images published by the development studio, the L’Angle bunker.

The L’Angle bunker on the island of Guernsey

In the game you shouldn’t visit the island in its entirety, but some of the places will certainly be recognizable by those who know it. According to the report made by Guernsey Press, Rebellion wanted to return to the island to collect more material, but was unable to do so due to restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sniper Elite 5 is currently in development for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, PS4 and PS5. The release date has been set at a generic 2022, although the source speaks of February 14, 2022 to be able to play with it.

Let’s read the plot of the game:

France, 1944 – Called to carry out a covert US Rangers operation to weaken the Atlantic Wall fortifications along the Brittany coast, marksman Karl Fairburne makes contact with the French Resistance. Soon we learn of a secret Nazi project that threatens to end the war before the Allies can invade Europe: Operation Kraken.