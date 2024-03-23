













Snake's voice already played Metal Gear Solid Delta and gave his first impressions | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









David Hayter, the director and voice actor who played Snake in his different versions for many years, made some comments about the new Metal Gear Solid Delta. The fact is that she had the opportunity to play it and it left a good impression on her.

He commented that he played the introduction and the bridge scene MGS Delta and classified it as 'spectacular'. Obviously, these comments from Hayter have caught the attention of many fans.

This message from David Hayter about Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater — which is the full name of this title — he published it through his Twitter account, @DavidBHayter, and it didn't take long for it to go viral.

We recommend: Silent Hill 2 and Metal Gear Solid Delta will come out in 2024.

Not for nothing did it have more than 2 thousand RTs and more than 14 thousand likes. In terms of reproductions, it obtained more than 467 thousand. The expectation for this game is at the highest. However, at the moment it does not have a release date.

Fountain: Konami.

It is only known that Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater It will be available sometime in 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

It is a development by Konami Digital Entertainment but with the support of Virtuos, a studio that not only adapts video games but also helps develop them.

From what has been revealed so far, the original story is attached to what Hideo Kojima and his team did so many years ago and that fans liked so much.

So in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater We will see Naked Snake again in 1964. His mission is to save a Russian rocket scientist and sabotage the Shagohod, a Soviet super nuclear weapon.

That is in the middle of the Cold War where tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union are at their worst.

Fountain: Konami.

But this mission will lead Snake to face The Boss. Konami has a lot to reveal about this new and highly anticipated version.

Apart from Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)