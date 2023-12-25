The Murcian Health Service (SMS) has passed the second stage of the four that make up the evaluation of the 'Initiative for the Humanization of Birth and Breastfeeding Assistance' (BFHI), which carries out a study of all maternity services of hospitals, as well as health centers in the Region of Murcia that provide care at birth and support and promotion of breastfeeding.

Each SMS maternity service has received a report highlighting its strengths as well as opportunities for improvement. In this sense, the manager of the SMS, Isabel Ayala, stated that “this helps us to continue promoting projects that make our hospitals friendly, more human and respectful places for the mother and the newborn.”

Ayala recalled that the humanization of the birth and upbringing of Murcian children is based on the 'First 1,000 Days of Life Program' of the Ministry of Health, and in it measures have been developed and information on nutrition in childhood, what is Early Care, how to encourage breastfeeding, what the regional Milk Bank is or the responsible use of antibiotics in children.

“We are committed to continuously improving the empathetic support of babies and families in the first years at all levels of care,” said the manager.

The 'First 100 Days of Life Program' can be consulted on the Murciasalud website.

Stepped accreditation



The BFHI Spain accreditation is a complex process that is part of the international project of the WHO and Unicef ​​'Baby Friendly Hospital Initiative', which requires a significant effort from the professionals involved and the Administration, articulated in a four-phase program with a duration Approximately one to two years for each of them. In this way, accreditation is applied in stages in four stages: 1D (Discovery), 2D (Development), 3D (Dissemination) and 4D (Designation).

This recognition demonstrates the efforts of health professionals to improve the quality and humanization of care for mothers and infants, and the satisfaction of users and workers.

Breastfeeding Decalogue



On the other hand, all hospitals in the Region with maternity hospitals and health centers have a decalogue to promote breastfeeding, developed by SMS professionals.

This set of advice is based on the '10 steps to happy breastfeeding' also promoted by the WHO and UNICEF BFHI to encourage health services and, in particular, maternity wards, to adopt the practices that promote and support exclusive breastfeeding from birth. It also takes as reference the international code of marketing of breast milk substitutes and the strategy for normal childbirth.

This is a written breastfeeding regulation to encourage this practice and encourage professionals to be trained to carry it out. This regulation is visible to the population in all health centers.