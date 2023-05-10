Europa League, in finishing the Argentine seemed ready even if with a slight soreness in the ankle: it is very probable that he will start from 1′, with the Dutch to be deployed in the match in progress

A ray of sunshine in the gloomy morning of Trigoria. Just over 24 hours from the first leg of the Europa League semi-final scheduled for tomorrow night at the Olimpico against Bayer Leverkusen, José Mourinho and Roma can smile thanks to the signals given during the finishing session by Paulo Dybala and Georginio Wijnaldum . In fact, both the midfielder and the number 21 took to the field with the rest of the group during today’s training. Two positive notes that lighten the situation from the Giallorossi infirmary (never so crowded in the last two years) and ignite the hope of Special One and the Roma universe, in view of a double European challenge that can determine the outcome of the season. See also Footballer sentenced, for the third time, after assaulting his ex-wife

dybala situation — Paulo isn’t 100% fit yet – his left ankle remains sore – but Mourinho aims to send him onto the pitch from 1′ against the Germans. In the event that the Argentine does not make it, an alternative solution is already ready (yesterday Abraham and Belotti were tried in tandem), but the goal is to deploy Joya in the starting eleven. And, in this sense, his presence in the group during today’s training is an important signal. If sudden problems should not arise, therefore, Dybala remains the main candidate to support Pellegrini on the trocar.

rebus wijnaldum — The story changes instead for Wijnaldum, recovering from the injury to the flexor remedied during Rome-Feyenoord. Since then, the midfielder has never returned to play an official match but, since Monday, he has resumed working as a team. For this reason, the former PSG does not seem destined to be deployed in the starting eleven. However, recovering him represents one more weapon in Mou’s arsenal, who aims to use him tomorrow during the game. Looking forward to the return challenge. See also Europa League fever: 14,000 tickets already sold for Rome-Leverkusen

