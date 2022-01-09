After Marta Bassino’s third place yesterday in the giant, slalom is staged today for the World Cup in Kranjska Gora. After the first heat traced by Petra Vlhova’s coach Mauro Pini, the Swiss Wendy Holdener is leading the provisional ranking, followed by Vlhova and Mikaela Shiffrin. A virtual podium enclosed in a handful of cents: the Slovakian is in fact just 8/100 away from the Swiss while the American, fresh from a stop due to the positivity at Covid, has 25 cents behind.

Second run 12.30

–

Track that was ruined very quickly as Vlhova pointed out: “I tried to do my best, it was a good fight because the track conditions are not ideal. It’s still a second place that suits me for now.” Marta Rossetti was the first of the blue to go down. With bib number 31, he ends up in a hole and goes off the track, restarting and accumulating an 8’15 gap. Second heat at 12.30 marked by the Austrian coach Hannes Zoechling. Live on Eurosport and Rai Sport.