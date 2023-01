Frankfurt. The Autobahn GmbH des Bundes starts today with the felling work for the construction of the Riederwald tunnel. According to a statement, 2.2 hectares of the total of 2.7 hectares required in the Fechenheim forest would initially be felled. This would free up the areas needed to set up the site roads. This work is scheduled to be completed by February 28, 2023 as part of the vegetation-free period.

In order to avoid species protection conflicts, according to the notification, 0.5 hectares of forest should remain, which could potentially be considered as a habitat for the long-horned beetle and its larvae. This procedure, which also found the approval of the higher nature conservation authority, was determined on the basis of an expert report. (cf.)