After a 5 year delayseems to be the right time to Skull and Bonesthe pirate game in development at the studios of Ubisoft Singapore. The French company, in fact, has confirmed that the game will be released by the end of the current fiscal year which will expire on March 31, 2024.

Announced way back in 2018, Skull and Bones has suffered a lot of criticism from players over the years, not only for the game itself, but above all for the development times that were required between one postponement and another. It is no coincidence that many, among the public and critics, believed in its possible cancellation.

As reported by Yahoo Newsthe branded naval game Ubisoft will hit the markets in the last quarter of the fiscal year, at an unspecified time between the beginning of January and the end of March 2024in response to questions from the shareholders of the French company.

Most likely, Ubisoft will take advantage of the next dei event The Game Awards 2023 which will take place on the night of December 7 and conducted by Geoff Keighleyto give a new boost of visibility to the game, perhaps with further insights and gameplay videos accompanied by a definitive release date.

For more information and details, all we have to do is wait for the next few months and cross our fingers for a white smoke.