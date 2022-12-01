Skoda accelerates the process of decarbonisation of the range and does so with well in advance than initially anticipated. The Bohemian car manufacturer had indeed announced that it would launch on the market three new models fully electric by the end of the decade, a deadline that has now been revised by the company itself: no longer by 2030, but by 2026. If everything is confirmed by the facts, Skoda will get to the heart of electrifying its line-up with four years ahead of its original plans, a big leap forward for the Volkswagen Group brand.

Klaus Zellmer, the CEO of Skoda, explained that in order for the debut of these three new models to be brought forward so much, the Bohemian carmaker will spend the vast majority of its investments planned precisely on their development. “THEWe will introduce three new electric models by 2026, with more to follow in subsequent years. This is earlier than we previously announced – his words quoted in Handelsblatt – We are investing 5.6 billion euros by 2026 in electric mobility, this is about 80% more than planned a year ago”. The number one of Skoda specified that thanks to this move the percentage of electric models in its range it will rise to 70% by 2030thus expanding the brand’s offer on the market.

What will these be three new models expected within the next four years? Last August Zellmer himself spoke of a small car and a compact SUV, which will be added to a large seven-seater crossover anticipated by the Vision 7S concept. Few details are known about the compact SUV, while a little more is known about the small electric: will be on sale at a price of less than 25,000 euros, should be called Elroq and will be built in Spain, together with the Volkswagen ID.2 and the Cupra Raval.