ASometimes you have to wait a little longer for the nicer things. In this case, even though they finished earlier. The developers at Škoda initially had the lines of their electric Enyaq drawn at an angle, but then they discovered more market opportunities in the classic format and first went on sale with the sedan.

Holger Apple Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

The coupe will soon be handed in, which, with its rather powerful stature, is aimed at the new-fangled category of SUV coupes, where a BMW X4, for example, has had considerable success for some time and the electric Audi Q4, which is also electric, has recently started to attract customers. Since this species tends to be bought by people who enjoy the niche, Škoda does without the basic version and goes straight to the full. As an RS, it has 299 hp and 460 Nm of torque, which means that the standard sprint takes 6.5 seconds. The top speed is set at 180 km/h, which is fast in the world of electric cars. Of course, the battery level drops quickly up there, so most people will drive more slowly to get further.

The larger of the two batteries on offer is installed in the RS, it has a net energy content of 77 kWh and promises a range of up to 545 kilometers according to the WLTP standard. The reality will of course be significantly lower, despite the impressively low drag coefficient of 0.23. We suspect around 57,000 euros for the top model. The cheaper variants start their journey up to a maximum of 160 km/h with 58 kWh and rear-wheel drive, the researchers rely on all-wheel drive. Entry into the coupe model variant begins with 180 hp.









picture series



Skoda Enyaq coupe

:



A weird thought



All always have a glass roof, which is beneficial to the aesthetics, but also has practical reasons, as it ensures good headroom in the back seat. 570 liters of trunk volume are available. If that is not enough or if a sailing boat is to be taken along, a trailer load of 1200 to 1400 kilograms is permitted, depending on the model. Škoda thinks it has a good chance of attracting additional customers with the coupé, even though the delivery times are already exhaustingly long. But at some point the lack of chips will probably be fixed. The Czechs say nothing about the price. It will be above that of the sedan. That’s a tradition in the world of coupés. Less has always cost more there.