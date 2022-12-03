Lake Louise – Sofia Goggia he concedes an encore and with a magical double win in 1.28.96 also the second cdm descent of Lake Louise. Behind her the Austrian Nina Ortlieb in 1.29.30 with bib 26. Third the Swiss Corinne Suter in 1.29.33 (second yesterday). Goggia won with a furious finish on the most streamlined part of the track, abundantly recovering the even minimum delay he had in the first intermediates from the Swiss: +0.8, +0.7, +16, but then -3 and finally -37 at the finish line on Suter who was in command until then.

For Goggia it is victory number 19 in the cup, the 14th downhill. For Italy in the seventh place of Nicol Delago in 1.30.01, Elena Curtoni 12th in 1.30.42 and Nadia Delago 22nd in 1.31.11. Marta Bassino (1.31.08) and Federica Brignone (1.31.39) also wanted to try their hand at this descent as a function of tomorrow’s super-G. Among the other blue Laura Pirovano closed in 1.31.50.

It was competed on a shortened track with a lowered start due to strong winds at high altitudes. All with sunshine but the usual cold and 20 degrees below zero which forced the athletes to cover their faces with masks and protective plasters. Tomorrow in Lake Louise ends with the super-G and Goggia is aiming for the third consecutive victory in three days in this location as she managed to do last year.