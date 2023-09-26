Skiing | Russian claim: Ukraine fired cannons at Aleksandr Bolshunov’s home

In Russia, it is reported that the household of Aleksandr Bolšunov would have experienced hardships during the war in Ukraine.

Russian sports website Sport24.ru claims that the Olympic champion in skiing Alexander Bolshunov26, the household would have suffered significant damage in the Ukrainian war.

“House of Russian Olympic hero under continuous shelling, significant damage,” reads the headline of the article published on Tuesday.

Bolšunov’s parents live in the village of Podyvotye in the Bryansk region, which is only two or three kilometers from the Ukrainian border. The skier is also from the same place, which is located right on the side of the northernmost parts of Ukraine, northeast of Kyiv.

“‘Sasha’ Bolšunov’s parents live only three kilometers from the border. From the front line, actually. Their well and part of their house have been bombed. Sasha experiences constant stress from this,” Bolšunov’s coach Yuri Borodavko said according to Sport24.

“We are all worried. We would like his parents to move to a safer place, but his father does not want to give up the farm and the big house,” Borodavko continued.

A Russian website claims that the small village of Podyvotye was the target of artillery fire.

In the early stages of the war, Russian troops invaded Ukraine from this direction as well. Since then, Ukraine has managed to push the invader out of the northern parts of its country.

Russian skiers have been locked out of international skiing competitions since the country launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine.

The international skiing federation Fis has not yet made a decision whether the ban on the Russians will continue in the coming winter.

Iivo Niskanen Bolšunov, known as his arch-enemy, won three gold medals at the Beijing Olympics in February 2022.

At the 2018 Olympics, Bolšunov memorably bowed to Niskasen in the 50-kilometer race.