Skiing Exaggerated fluoride cream may not be banned at the Beijing Olympics – “Yes, we have them,” says Finland’s lubrication manager

The banned fluoride cream became a topic of conversation when it was used by some skiers in competitions in Falun.

12.1. 18:58 | Updated 12.1. 19:22

Brouhaha There are no signs of decay around the C8 fluoride cream. Now Norwegian Dagbladet says it would be allowed as a ski cream at the Beijing Olympics.

Dagbladet asked the International Ski Federation (FIS) about the matter, and FIS confirmed that the ointment is not currently banned in China.

C8 ski cream was banned in the European Union at the beginning of this season for environmental reasons. Instead, purified C6 fluoride cream is allowed.

The C8 ski cream came up last weekend at a ski race in Falun where some competitors used it.

Now the various cross-country teams are confused as to what rules will be in place for the Beijing Olympics starting on February 4th.

“Fis hasn’t told us anything. When it comes to what is legal and what is not in the Olympics, we need to consider what we are doing, ”says the Norwegian National Team Lubrication Manager. Stein Olav Snesrud Dagbladetille.

Finland lubrication manager of the ski country team Mika Venäläinen tells HS that the Finnish team has not used C8 fluoride cream this season.

“Yes, we have them if we are allowed to use them,” says the Russian.

Even if the ointment is allowed in Beijing, there is another problem: since the substance is banned in the EU, its export is also not allowed.

“It has to be a fair and honest game if exporting becomes a problem,” the Russian emphasizes.

According to the Russian, the C8 fluoride cream has not been discussed more specifically among the Finnish team. It has been noted that the rules in Beijing may be different than in Europe.