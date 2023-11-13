Monday, November 13, 2023
Skiing | A tough decision from the Norwegian world champion: “I’ll do what’s best for me”

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 13, 2023
in World Europe
Helene Marie Fossesholm is taking a break for the rest of the year.

Helene Marie Fossesholm is taking a break for the rest of the year.

Norwegian skiers have suffered from health concerns during the season, and on Monday more snow arrived. Helene Marie Fossesholm said on Instagram that he will not participate in next weekend’s skiing competitions in Beitostølen, Norway.

According to Fossesholm, the fall has not gone as planned, and the competitions may stay longer.

“I have therefore had to take a step back. The joy in sports and training has always been the most important thing to me. In the fall, I haven’t been quite myself physically or mentally, but now I’m doing better,” Fossesholm writes.

“I’ve been skiing in the last few years, although I haven’t been quite ready. This time I’m doing what’s best for me right now. I probably won’t compete much before Christmas, but hopefully around next year.”

Fossesholm’s best achievement is the World Championship relay gold in Oberstdorf in 2021. He is also a three-time Junior World Champion.

They haven’t signed up for Beitostølen either Johannes Høsflot Klæbo or Ingvild Flugstad Østberg. In addition, several Norwegian skiers contracted the corona virus last week in Finland in connection with the Olos Games.

