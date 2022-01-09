fees

A private school called on students’ families to quickly pay the fees for the second semester, during this week, so that the students’ ability to access the school’s distance learning platform would not be suspended.

prices

A shopper noticed that the prices of food products in one of the branches of the shopping centers near the Corniche of the Khalidiya area in Abu Dhabi, by about 50% compared to their counterparts in the rest of the outlets, calling for the imposition of price control to ensure that they are not exaggerated.

work hours

Visitors to the Ajman butchery called for extending working hours during weekend periods, to allow more room for customers to bring livestock and benefit from the services it provides.

smoking

Readers called for a ban on smoking in open spaces that witness large public events, attended by children and families in large numbers, because smoking causes harm to people in the place, and the possibility of it causing the transmission of viruses.

Suggestion

Readers suggested to the Communications Regulatory Authority in the country, banning electronic games programs and applications, during the morning period when implementing the distance education system, to ensure that school students are committed to listening to lessons.

desert

Land-goers who wish to enter long distances in the desert called to take all necessary precautions, and to be provided with water, food, fuel and the geographical navigation system, to ensure easy return to where they came from, after many lost their way and could not return without assistance.

