Zapopan, Jalisco.- A six-year-old boy lost his life when he was attacked by his dog in the entrance of his house located on San Antonio street in the Vistas del Centinela neighborhood, in Zapopan.

The small He was entering his home with his mother, when suddenly, he was attacked by the can boxer breed.

The child’s mother tried to prevent the attack but the dog managed to bite the little boy several timesAfter this, he ran out of the house.

The woman urgently took the little one to the Green Cross, however, he died while being treated.

We recommend you read:

Relatives of the child assured that the dog had been adopted six months earlier and the attack was unexpected.

Personnel from the Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences came to transfer the body to its facilities.

(With information from ZMG Traffic)