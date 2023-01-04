Six people were arrested in the town of Luyi -in the center of the country- for “destroying a police car,” the Henan Province Department of Public Security reported in recent hours.

Around 11:00 p.m. local time (10:00 a.m. Colombia time) on Monday, a group of people “deliberately vandalized a police vehicle”, which attracted “the attention of a crowd”, causing “chaos” and “bad influence,” authorities said in a statement.

Eight people are under investigation, six of whom have been arrested for “seeking a fight and causing disturbances”, a charge commonly used in the Asian country against some protesters. Videos shared on the country’s social networks show a crowd of people celebrating the arrival of the New Year with fireworks and a group of people overturning a police car.

Before turning the vehicle over, a young man stands up and dances on it, holding the car’s license plate in his hands, while a crowd surrounds him and records the moment. According to testimonies on the country’s social networks and some local media, the riots broke out after the police tried to stop the use of fireworks.

Fireworks and firecrackers are very popular in the Asian country at all kinds of celebrations, although local authorities have tried to limit their use in recent years to reduce pollution and safety risks.

In the statement explaining the arrest of the six suspects, the Department of Public Security called for efforts to create a “festive atmosphere” as the Lunar New Year holiday approaches, which will fall between January 21 and 27 this year. safe and peaceful.”

