Six people were injured this Tuesday in a multiple traffic accident. As reported by 112 of the Region of Murcia, the event occurred early in the morning, at kilometer 120 of the A-30, between the municipalities of Archena and Molina.

At least three vehicles were involved in the collision, leaving six injured of varying degrees. Patrols of the Civil Guard and ambulances with health personnel from the 061 Emergency and Health Emergencies Management were transferred to the place.

The toilets treated and transferred to the Lorenzo Guirao de Cieza hospital five women, between the ages of 25 and 50, and another person whose data was not provided.