Jannik Sinner today against Tommy Paul in the round of 16 of the men’s singles at the US OpenThe Italian, world number 1 and main favorite for the title, faces the American, seeded number 14, in the challenge that – live on TV and streaming – is worth a place in the quarterfinals of the last Slam tournament of the season.

The meeting time

The match is the fourth and final of the American day on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court. The evening program, at 7 pm local time (1 am in Italy), opens with the women’s challenge between Iga Swiatek and Liudmila Samsonova. After that, it’s the turn of Sinner and Paul who will take to the field around 3am Italian time on the night between 2nd and 3rd September.

Sinner is coming off a convincing third-round win over Australian Chris O’Connell, demolished in 3 sets. Paul defeated Canadian Gabriel Diallo in 4 sets and is now looking for a breakthrough in front of a New York crowd that has already witnessed two huge upsets: Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz exited in the third round.

The precedents

Sinner and Paul meet for the fourth time. In the 3 previous ones, the Italian has won twice. The world number 1 won in 2022 in the first round of the Madrid Masters 1000 on clay. In the same year, Paul won in 3 sets in the round of 16 on grass in Eastbourne. Last year, in the Toronto semifinal, Sinner won in 2 sets: the match in Canada was the only one played on hard court, the same surface as the US Open.

Sinner-Paul live on TV

The challenge between Sinner and Paul will be broadcast live on SuperTennis and for subscribers on Sky Sport. SuperTennis (channel 212 on Sky, channel 64 on digital terrestrial, streaming on SuperTenniX) will broadcast the tournament live on free-to-air TV, in simulcast with Sky and Now.