After saving match points and winning against Hurkacz in the round of 16 in Montecarlo, Sinner showed up at the press conference while Musetti and Djokovic were about to take the field. His opponent for the quarterfinals would have come out of that challenge. Jannik received many questions about the Serbian, he politely replied – “Nole and I often talk about Milan”, he said – but then he stopped everyone: “First he has to win against Lorenzo and it won’t be easy”. He got us. Sinner and Musetti meet again in Barcelona, ​​again in the quarter-finals. There was no match in the Principality (6-2 6-2 for the South Tyrolean) but in tennis things can change quickly and a week later, this is the sensation, a more compelling confrontation could arise between the two. We’ll see, meanwhile another blue derby is good news for everyone: if you get used to living them with a certain continuity, tennis palates will thank you.