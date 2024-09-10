Tennis, Sinner: “Success is important but it is essential to surround yourself with people who love you”

Jannik Sinner is fresh from the incredible success at the US Opena victory that allowed him to consolidate his lead in the rankings ATP tennis. But despite his worldwide fame, the Italian has remained humble, just listen to how he celebrated the success of New York: “I sat down at the table with my team – Sinner reveals to Il Corriere della Sera – and I ate a hamburger with Coca-Cola“. A private and sober celebration, like a reserved champion. From New York he flew to Milan: he will go home, in South Tyrolfrom his parents and his sick aunt to whom he dedicated his American feat. For Davis, in Bologna, as a fan, we’ll see. But Sinner, despite the joy for the success at the US Open, has not yet forgotten the story related to doping (the case Clostebolof which he was acquitted).

“The story is still in my mindshe didn’t get out of it”. “I tried – continues Sinner – to stay focused on the tournament feeling supported by the people who love me, and now my team knows me better than my parents. I have become very close to my coaches. I think I did a good job but it’s not like I forgot about what happened. It hasn’t passed. I am committed to lifting cups like the one at the US Open. But it’s also important to surround yourself with people who accept you for who you are, and who love you. The most beautiful comment? “A phrase from Darren before the final: Jannik, be proud of what you do. And then he asked me: Do you know who are the people most proud of you right now? Your parents. I had a shiver. These are moments that go beyond tennis.”