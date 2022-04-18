Movistar Estudiantes goes straight to the playoff for promotion to the Endesa League on its own merit. There is little turning the page, really. The schoolboys were crushed against Leyma Coruña (87-68) of a great Soluade (21 points, 5/8 in triples) and they did not know how to take advantage of the defeat of Covirán Granada in their postponed game from last Wednesday at home against Acunsa GBC. This way, everything stays the same: the Nasrids are sole leaders with a victory advantage over the schoolboys plus the mean particular. And the regular phase is inexorably approaching its end: there are only five games left. Six to Estu, who accumulates his seventh defeat in the LEB Oro. Two in a row, the first time it has happened in the category and the feeling of a team overcome by circumstances and that has never really (not even minimally) dominated the Second regardless of budget, history and template.

The game was a love and I can’t for the schoolboys, who gave a very bad image, especially in the last quarter. Almost always behind on the scoreboard, with very short and thick ideas in attack (something that is beginning to be nothing new), they were overtaken every second by a very physical rival who lashed out from the perimeter (10/23 of three) when the worst things painted a paper defense. Or to the race for the innumerable losses (15) of the people of Madrid or because of their bad decisions. Nemanja Djurisic deserves a point here.

The season finale of the Montenegrin is a grotesque. He has forgotten to shoot from the perimeter and only knows how to play close to the baseline. If he could, he would play in the stands. Impossible passes between millions of arms that (of course, it’s obvious) almost never reach their destination. Forced movements that end either in a fault in attack or in the absolute nothing. a fright A huge problem for being a fundamental part of a project that is undoing and that has already used up one of its two bullets to upload. The second is a playoff where a fearsome Lleida and Marc Gasol’s Girona will wait. At least, the field factor is guaranteed by the Princess Cup.

The confrontation was at all times in favor of the Galicians. Coruña were bad at Estu in the first leg due to their physical ability in penetration, one-on-one, a skill that makes the defense of a knocked-out Cuspinera suffer a lot: he has never managed to make the team work in fifth. In the first quarter the score was 19-15 and at halftime, a slightly greater distance, 38-34. Around the locker room, the visitors seemed to go further, with a Johnny Dee unleashed, with 18 of his 22 points in the third quarter. Five triples. The best performance of him with the blues. And there, the dream of victory. 4 point lead (55-59). A mirage. In the last act, the Leyma burned. Part of 28-9. 21 of those goals in just 5 minutes, when Estu came back on the scoreboard (66-65).