Singer Sinead O’Connor tells shocking details about the death of her son Shane, who at 17 decided to take his own life

After the news of the death of the 17-year-old son of Sinead O’Connor, the singer is back to talk about what happened, revealing some shocking details.

The young man himself is taken his life, after escaping from the facility where he was hospitalized. Shane he was in fact a patient of Tallaght Hospital in Dublin and was being treated for psychosis.

A week before the terrible gesture, Sinead O’Connor had surprised him while made a noose. When asked by his mother, where he had learned to do it, the 17-year-old replied that he had seen it right on the computer of the psychiatric hospital:

Guess where my son learned to make the noose he hanged himself with? He tried it a week ago and I asked him… he told me he had studied it on the computer at Linn Dara Children’s Psychiatric Hospital while he was being treated for psychosis.

Not only that, according to what the singer revealed, before the suicide Shane had already done it understand his intentions. The month before the suicide, the boy was taken to CAMHS – Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services after an attempted escape and notes on which he wrote about his desire to end his life and details of his funeral. But the operators had it resigned, convinced that the young didn’t really have that intention. The singer explained:

When the adult who was with him raised an objection, she was told: ‘Planning a funeral is no different than planning a wedding.’

Painful words from a mother that almost seem to blame those who should have supervised her child within the care facility. Instead, the 17-year-old managed to escape and was found two days later lifeless.

News of the death of Sinead O’Connor’s son

News of the death of Sinead O'Connor's son