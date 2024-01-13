Sing: plot, characters and streaming of the film on Italia 1

This evening, Saturday 13 January 2024, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, Sing, a 2016 animated film written and directed by Garth Jennings, produced by Illumination Entertainment, will be broadcast. But let's see all the information together in detail.

Plot

The koala Buster Moon is the owner of a theater on the verge of bankruptcy, who as a last resort to save his business from closure decides to hold a singing competition open to all the animals in the city. As a further incentive to attract candidates, Buster uses all his last savings to offer a cash prize for the winner of the competition, but due to a distraction from his elderly secretary, the iguana Miss Crawly, the amount of the prize goes from 1,000 to 100,000 dollars, so that the next day an enormous crowd shows up at the theater for the auditions.

Even after discovering the mistake, Buster decides to continue his project, and at the end of the auditions he brings together a heterogeneous group of competitors made up of the teenager Ash, a porcupine passionate about rock-punk, the young gorilla Johnny, gifted with a extraordinary talent but with a criminal father who refuses to approve him, the arrogant but very good mouse Mike, the pig Rosita, stressed mother of twenty-five children, who is joined by the energetic and friendly dancing pig Gunter, the camel Peter, opera singer and a pop trio made up of frogs. At a later time, Meena will also join the cast, a teenage elephant who is as good at her singing as she is terrified of the idea of ​​facing the stage, initially hired as a stage technician in preparation for the show.

Sing: characters and voice actors

We've seen the plot of Sing, but who are the characters in the film and their voice actors? Here they are:

Francesco Prando: Buster Moon

Federica De Bortoli: Rosita

David Chevalier: Mike

Domitilla D'Amico: Meena

Chiara Gioncardi: Ash

Massimiliano Alto: Eddie Noodleman

Alessandro Campaiola: Johnny

Riccardo Scarafoni: Miss Karen Crawly

Carlo Scipioni: Norman

Anna Cesareni: Meena's mother

Paolo Macedonio: Meena's grandfather

Rita Savagnone: Miss Nana Noodleman

Fabrizio Vidale: Gunter

Sara Ferranti: Nancy

Pino Teach: Marcus

Andrea Mete: Lance

Stefanella Marrama: Judith

Marco Mete: Kip

Roberto Draghetti: Russian Bear

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Sing live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 13 January 2024 – at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform.