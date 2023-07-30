After days of the sudden disappearance of Sinead O’Connor, the managers break the silence. Kenneth Pepenfus and Carl Papenfus revealed that the Irish singer-songwriter was back in London and working on her next album and her own film about her life.

Sinead O’Connor’s team chose to remember her with one moving noteclarifying what the expectations were for his future, before the dramatic news of his departure.

The words of the managers

We would like to take this opportunity to send our love, thoughts and prayers to Sinead O’Connor’s family. We would first like to thank the incredible love and support for Sinead from her fans. They prevailed in their support and kindness all along. It should be mentioned that she was completing her new album, reviewing new tour dates. And considering the opportunities in relation to a film based on her autobiography. Wonderful plans were afoot. It was an honor to work with Sinead, for us it was much more, it was a family. Rest in peace.

Sinead O’Connor and the loss of Shane

She had decided to go ahead with her career and had moved back to London, to the same flat where she stayed found dead at age 56. Sinead O’Connor has not had an easy life, she has suffered from mental problems and last year, she has lost his 17-year-old son. Shane took his own life after escaping from a mental health facility. He had already tried to make an extreme gesture before. A pain that upset her and changed his life. O’Connor herself had always told who Shane was the only one who really loved her and that without him she was now like one “lost nocturnal creature”.

London Police did not disclose the cause of death of the star, but has made it known that what happened to Sinead O’Connor “will not be treated as suspicious.”