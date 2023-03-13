In In the next few days, the date on which the shrimp ban will begin will be announced. tentatively it would be March 15. It would be the end of a regular season in both offshore and inshore catches and would add to the record for a sustained decline in the fishery.

The leaders of the shipowners, as well as of the cooperatives, speak in the same sense: the Shrimp capture is no longer profitable and a rescue plan is urgently needed. The factors that affect this are several: the disappearance of at least 12 federal incentive programs, the impunity of poaching activity, the deterioration of estuarine systems, which is where shrimp reproduce, and climate change, whose effects are already measurable in the regions of Sinaloa.

It is, then, about a multifactorial problem that requires a decided, forceful and continuous strategic plan. Nothing that is done will be useful if it is not assumed as a strict new policy. But for this there must first be an official will. While fishing organizations and citizen representatives in local congresses call for an increase against poaching, national policies reduce fishing budgets. In the entity, the Secretary of Fisheries and Aquaculture in the state will allocate 14 million pesos to finance the surveillance of lagoon systems and mouth bars.

But for there to be a better outcome will require the federal government to reconsider some of the policies and support the rescue of fishing, which, throughout the six-year term, has waited to be revalued.

We recommend you read: