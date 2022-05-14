Sinaloa.- A representation of the international organization based in the United States of the Committee to Protect Journalists will meet today, in Culiacan, with the Attorney General of Justice, Sara Bruna Quiñónez Estradato learn about the investigation of the assassination of Luis Enrique Ramírez RamosDebate columnist.

Speed

After the contradictions between the federal and local report on the identification of the alleged culprits and the declaration that The professional activity of a journalist was almost ruled out as the cause of the murder, local associations for the defense of freedom of expression criticized the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador for disassociating the case of Luis Enrique Ramírez from his journalistic work, a constant in various murders of journalists in Mexico, where prosecutors, governors and officials leave soon to declare that his work is ruled out in the lines of investigation. This time it was seven days after the crime.

The Undersecretary of Federal Public Security, Ricardo Mejía, reported on Thursday during the Mañanera that, based on the evidence they have been able to gather, they have no indication that this murder is related to Ramírez Ramos’ activity as a columnist and journalist.

Observance

Jan-Albert Hootsen, representative in Mexico of the Committee to Protect Journalists, explained that having identified the alleged material authors of Ramírez’s murder does not mean that there is no impunity, since the process is just beginning.

He stressed that the authorities must be very cautious, and criticized the fact that by disassociating the murder from his journalistic work, no evidence or arguments are provided to rule out this line of investigation. He said that it has been a practice that has also happened in other cases of colleagues.

He explained that it is best not to mention anything publicly, which the public would understand, since the investigation process is ongoing.

The international activist commented that, although the progress of the investigation cannot be shared in detail, it can be given to relatives, civil organizations and the newspaper Debate.

He stated that the murder of Luis Enrique Ramírez is a strong blow to Sinaloa society, and the authority has the responsibility to clarify the fact.

shadow of impunity

The Sinaloa organization Journalists for Peace He stressed that there should be no room for impunity, which is why it is important that Luis Enrique’s work as a columnist not be ruled out, especially since he had a history of threats that he made public in 2015.

Raquel Zapién, representative of the association in Mazatlán, explained that the national situation is worrying “in a context where Mexico is one of the most dangerous countries for journalism in the world. That line of inquiry should not be ruled out,” she said.

Trinidad Valdez, president of the Fraternity of Communicators and Freedom of Expression, AC, said that rejecting the investigation related to Luis Enrique’s texts is precisely what the union did not want to happen. Ahome’s association expressed: “we continue to be offended by omission, attacked because we think that the political class continues to be responsible for the murders of journalists in Mexico.”

Express “Justice”

Prosecutors, Secretaries of Security and governments are rushing to rule out lines of investigation related to the journalistic work of reporters and columnists at the national level. This year they have murdered 11 journalists.

He wrote about politics and drug trafficking in Veracruz. He was the first journalist to be killed in 2022, in January. In April they arrested a nephew of his, whom they accuse. They ruled out that the reason is related to his work. Family denounces that he is a scapegoat.

He worked on a web page in Michoacán, where they had published the corruption of politicians. The media had reported threats. The spokesman for the Presidency ruled out that he was a journalist. The governor said that the line of investigation was his work in an office.

After the murder of the security journalist in Zacatecas, Governor David Monreal accused the media of being “promoters of criminal organizations” for reporting and disseminating scenes of violence.

The Veracruz Prosecutor’s Office investigates the most recent murder of the journalists by relating some audios that were leaked. Mollinedo allegedly talks to someone whom he says he has ties to extortionists and traffickers.

To understand…

Regarding the investigation into the murder of Luis Enrique Ramírez, Ricardo Mejía, Undersecretary of Federal Public Security, reported on Thursday in the “Zero impunity” section in the morning conference with the president, that “with the indications that there are, with the data of evidence that they have, it can be pointed out that there is no element that makes it possible to presume that this homicide is linked to his journalistic activity.”

Research in Sinaloa

We recommend you read:

In this sense, the governor, Rubén Rocha, stated that this information must be specified by the attorney general, Sara Bruna, and that work is still being done on the mobile, for which no line can yet be ruled out.