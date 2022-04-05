Sinaloa.- The Congress of the State of Sinaloa, in coordination with the Ministry of Public Education and Culture and the Electoral Institute of the State of Sinaloa, held this Monday the Insulation process of the 16 proportional representation deputations of the Children’s Parliamentof which 11 will be occupied by girls and 5 by boys.

With this stage, the names of those who will occupy the 40 seats of the Legislative Power of Sinaloa where there will be 25 girls and 15 boys.

The insaculation process was headed by the president of the Political Coordination Board, deputy Feliciano Castro Meléndrez, and took place in the Constituents of 1917 room, in which a transparent ballot box was used and it was broadcast in real time through the page official of the Congress and YouTube of the institutional account.

On March 23 and 24, according to the call issued, 24 deputies and children’s deputies were elected by relative majority in district conventions through direct voting. Of that total, 14 are girls and 10 are boys.

Now in the insaculation, a total of 70 ballots were introduced into the transparent ballot box, each containing the name of a girl or boy, who had previously participated in one of the 24 district conventions, and who, because they had not been elected as deputies or majority children’s deputies, they won the right to participate in the election of proportional representation children’s deputies.

Deputy Feliciano Castro Meléndrez explained that the objective of instituting the Children’s Parliament is to promote, based on the rights of girls and boys, their participation and interest in politics.

He clarified that politics is not a matter for adults, since this activity, in a humanistic dimension, implies concern for the environment, and children have many ideas for this.