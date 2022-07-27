Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Seeking to create protection mechanisms and better conditions for exercise freedom of the pressfederal and state authorities signed an agreement.

The signing of this was in coordination and cooperation of the Protection Mechanism for Human Rights Defenders and Journalists and was signed by the governor Ruben Rocha Moya and the Undersecretary for Human Rights, Population and Migration, Alejandro Encinas Rodríguez.

The undersecretary highlighted the importance of this agreement that will strengthen the joint actions that the State Government and the Federal Government must undertake, to guarantee respect for two fundamental rights.

“Here we not only trust in the capacities that the Government of Sinaloa is developing, but we commit ourselves to accompany these efforts, with the journalists, with their organizations, with dealersthat it is very important that dealers, media ownersalso help us to give the guarantees for the full development of journalistic activity,” he declared.

In Sinaloa, 22 people are under the Protection Mechanism for Human Rights Defenders and Journalists, of which, 14 of them are journalists and the rest are human rights defenders informed the head of the Unit for the Defense of Human Rights, Enrique Irazoque Palazuelos.