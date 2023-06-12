The “Sinaa Platform” – the unified platform in the UAE to support national industries and products – signed an agreement to establish the first factory of its kind to manufacture cars from composite and recyclable plastic materials, and it will be based in the capital, Abu Dhabi, in a partnership between the UAE “Sinaa Platform” and the international company APAL, which It includes an alliance of 7 factories specialized in vehicles, structures and spare parts.

This step is a new start for the auto industries sector in the country, in a way that supports the efforts of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, and the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy, as the external vehicle structures are environmentally friendly and recyclable, with the possibility of reuse, and they are produced in ways that promote environmental sustainability, and technologies that support Reducing weight, which reduces material consumption as well as enhances the fuel efficiency of the vehicle for the vehicle. The factory will also contribute to supplying the local and international market with cars with advanced four-wheel-drive technologies that are versatile, of high quality, reasonable prices and economical consumption.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the recently concluded “Make in the UAE” forum, in line with the UAE’s efforts to achieve sustainability and climate neutrality, and in line with the UAE’s hosting of the COP 28 Conference of the Parties in November.

The agreement was signed by Kardous Muhammad bin Salim bin Kardous Al-Amiri, Executive Vice President of the Industry Platform, and Kirill Kozin, General Manager of APAL International, in the presence of Osama Amir Fadl, Assistant Undersecretary for the Industrial Accelerators Sector at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Arafat Al-Yafei, Executive Director of the Development Bureau. Industry, affiliated to the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi, and a number of officials and experts.

Muhammad bin Salem bin Kardous Al-Amiri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the “Sinaa Platform”, confirmed that the platform seeks to enhance qualitative investment opportunities in order to build a more sustainable, efficient and competitive industrial sector in a way that supports the national economy and the global climate agenda, and we work under the umbrella of the national strategy for industry and advanced technology, and the strategy Industrial Abu Dhabi, to enhance the attraction of industrial investments, advanced technology and solutions of the fourth industrial revolution to the country and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, based on the need for concerted national efforts to keep abreast of scientific, technical and industrial developments, and in order to support our industrial sector and increase its contribution to the national economy.

He said, “This factory will have a vital and important role in providing quality industries in the country, attracting advanced technology, contributing to its dissemination and making it available to companies at the local level, and protecting the environment. With all partners to support the national industrial sector and enhance industrial capacity, our products will proudly bear the “Made in the UAE” label, and the local, regional and international markets will be targeted.

He noted that this approach based on recycling will provide many advantages, the most important of which is that it will help reduce the consumption of natural resources, reduce emissions related to the automotive industry, and contribute to reducing the impact of plastic waste on the environment. The factory, in addition to the automotive industry, will witness qualitative and feasible industries Investment such as external spare parts such as bumpers and external plastic parts for vehicle structures that serve the production lines of other models in the market.

It is noteworthy that the car will provide a very advanced shock-absorbing protection system that matches all approved specifications and standards. Local raw materials will be used, and the vehicle will be issued in two versions, an economical petrol engine and a full electric motor.