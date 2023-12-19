He collided head-on with another car, the paramedics were unable to do anything to save Simone Negri's life

Tragic news coming from Eupilio, in the province of Como. Simone Negria 24 year old boy (he would have turned 2 days later) lost his life in a dramatic road accident.

It happened around 11pm on December 17th. According to an initial reconstruction of the road accident, it would appear that Simone Negri was aboard his car along Via Provinciale, in Penzano, when he collided head-on against another car traveling in the opposite direction.

It is not yet clear what the causes of the accident are and what the responsibilities of the two drivers are. The dynamics of the events are still being examined by the police. The hypothesis is that one of the two cars has attempted a risky maneuver.

The 118 health workers, after receiving the alarm, rushed to the scene and tried to save Simone Negri's life. Unfortunately, their every attempt was in vain and they could do nothing but declare the death of the 24 year old. Three other people were involved in the road accident, a 26-year-old boy who was transported to hospital under code red and hospitalized in very serious conditions and two other boys who, fortunately, did not suffer serious consequences.

The news of Simone's passing shocked everyone who knew him and loved him. He would have turned 24 two days later that dramatic road accident.

The girlfriend entrusted her last thoughts to social media, words full of pain after the loss of one of the most important people in his life: