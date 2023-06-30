Estadão Contenti

06/30/2023 – 10:07 am

One day after President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva once again defended the dictatorship in Venezuela and relativized the concept of democracy, the Minister of Planning and Budget, Simone Tebet, contradicted the Chief Executive this Friday morning, 30, and stated that “a government that impedes fundamental rights is not democratic”. In an interview with GlobonewsTebet said that “everyone has their own interpretation”, but that “no one can attack democracy and get away with it”.

Asked if she agrees with the president that democracy is a relative concept, Simone said that she and Lula understand the democratic regime in the same way, without going into the merits of the chief’s statement: “democracy is a fundamental, absolute and irrevocable right of the Brazilian people ”.

“I have a particular view on the government of Venezuela. It is a government that does not respect fundamental rights, the right to freedom of expression, the right of citizens to come and go and criticize the government, even if constructively. For me, when you have a government that prevents this type of right that is foreseen and that is absolute for a democracy, you do not have a democratic government”, he said.

The minister once again defended that “no one can attack democracy and get away with it”. “Democracy is the right to come and go, to go to the polls and be able to vote, the right of the Brazilian people to express themselves. There are few limitations in a democracy. The only, basically most important, no one can attack democracy and get away with it, ”she said.

On Thursday night, the 29th, Lula praised the dictators Fidel Castro and Hugo Chávez and said he was “proud” of the communist label during the first day of the 26th Forum of São de Paulo in Brasília.

Also on Thursday, in an interview with Rádio Gaúcha, the president returned to defend Venezuela, saying that the neighboring country “has more elections than Brazil”. “The concept of democracy is relative to you and me”, said the PT to the interviewer.

In May, Lula received the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, at the Planalto Palace. Without citing violations of human and political rights recognized by the United Nations, the PT exempted Maduro from responsibility for the economic crisis that has hit the country and condemned the sanctions that fall on the Chavista regime.

