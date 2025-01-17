Atlético de Madrid looks at Leganés with the aim of adding three points this Saturday that will keep them at the top of the standings for another week and allow them to extend their historic winning streak to sixteen. However, one of the current topics is what happened on Thursday at the Bernabéu. Related news opinion Yes The counterattack The real enemy of Madrid Nicolás Álvarez Tólcheff standard No real Madrid Ancelotti: «I have not seen the play even once, We didn’t have the tablet today» Rubén CañizaresThe Argentine coach was asked about Lunin’s missed penalty on Swedberg, which led to the 1-0 work of Mbappé. In the same question, he was approached about his concern about Dani Olmo’s registration and the controversial action in favor of Real Madrid. Although Simeone assured that he did not watch the game, he did not want to miss the opportunity to poke at his greatest rival with irony. that characterizes him. «I didn’t see yesterday’s game. They told me about episodes that occurred within the party, but as there have been for a hundred years. “I don’t know what surprises you,” he said. Afterwards, the red and white coach was questioned about whether it is possible to compete against something that has been happening for a century. «Yes, because everyone competed for a hundred years and continues to compete. Yes, you can.” Regarding the Pepinero team, which they will face this Saturday in Butarque, Simeone maintained that they are a “dangerous” rival. «The home game took us a lot of effort to get through. Tactically, his coach works very well, very well. And they come from an important victory in the Cup that will surely encourage them,” he concluded.

