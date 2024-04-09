“Dengue in Italy does not represent a public health problem for the population, if anything it must be one for local administrators because we now have an anomalous density of mosquitoes for our country, carriers of a series of pathologies, including Dengue fever. Local administrators must intervene with disinfestation.” Vaccination against Dengue “is absolutely not recommended for our country. But even for those who go abroad, particularly to endemic areas, vaccination is recommended only if these people have already had an episode of Dengue. So, I repeat , there is no danger to the population.” Roberta Siliquini, president of the Italian Society of Hygiene and Preventive Medicine and Public Health (SItI), told Adnkronos Salute on the sidelines of the conference 'Vaccination protection in fragile patients at risk' promoted today in Rome, in the Ministry Auditorium of health.