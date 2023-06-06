













Silent Hill 2: The remake will not abuse your hard drive

Silent Hill 2 was announced on Steam for PC deliveriesand a first information about its minimum requirements was released, but this was eliminated.

However, now we have some new information, coming from a twitter user Dusk Golewho previously also released true information and images of the title. Now shared Steam update about Silent Hill 2 and it seems that it will weigh what a regular delivery is 50GB.

However, it should be noted that this could change, there is no certainty about the weight until the official release of Silent Hill 2.

Although we do not know when the Konami delivery could come out, It is very likely that it will arrive in October, which is the perfect and favorite season to receive those titles.

About Silent Hill: Ascension

Konami released a dynamic project that invites the community to interact so that together they share their new ideas for the delivery of the video game. In this way, the players would be part of the production of the new universe of silent hill which in turn would be maintained for the entire franchise.

It is a very interesting project that could be a very beneficial interactive proposal in the long run.

