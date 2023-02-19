A number of Moroccan media professionals were chosen as ambassadors for this campaign, including Samira Othmani, journalist and editor-in-chief of Medi1 TV, who promoted the campaign by sharing the publications of the “Avec femme contre la violence” page, and by presenting a video of no more than a minute with content that serves the campaign. Informative.

Othmani said, in contact with “Sky News Arabia”, that the campaign will contribute to confronting and combating violence against women, expressing her pride in being chosen among the Moroccan female journalists to participate in this campaign, which she considers “very important.”

Othmani added, “The campaign will inevitably contribute to limiting this phenomenon, at a time when violence figures appear in 2019. More than 1.65 million women, representing 13.3 percent of them, were subjected to at least one physical violence, which is what That equates to 200 strokes per hour or three strokes per minute.

Osmani added that the violence may be psychological or economic, or sexual harassment at the workplace or in educational institutions, in addition to digital harassment.

The campaign ambassador indicated that a guide was recently issued in Arabic and French on professional coverage of violence against women, which will contribute to framing male and female journalists by working on the phenomenon of violence, and not slipping into making survivors of violence or its victims guilty, by asking questions described as offensive to women. victims of violence.

The video clips published by the ambassadors of the “Steeluk with Women” campaign on social media received a response from women, especially those who were subjected to violence of all kinds, and they called for more awareness and sensitization and the dissemination of advertising links in order to combat the phenomenon.

It is noteworthy that the campaign and the guide were prepared by “Networks for Change” and the “Organization for Mobilization around Rights”, known by the acronym “MRA”, along with some Moroccan civil society associations and Moroccan journalists.