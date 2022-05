Almost 60% of the Brazilian population is today in a situation of food insecurity and around 20 million Brazilians are hungry… twice as many as in 2018.

The situation of hunger in Brazil has been further aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic, which hit the Latin American power hard, causing more than 600,000 deaths and deep damage to its economy, from which it has not yet recovered.



