













Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok 79- It is revealed why Leonidas hates Apollo







Chapter 79 of Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok shows us to Sparta being invaded, However, the high command of the Council refuses to fight because they are in the middle of a celebration of the god Apollo that categorically forbids war.

However, the enemy forces are almost at the jugular of the Spartans so Leonidas, whom all the soldiers devoutly trust and adore, rebels and heads off to battle. However, it is not limited to that, but destroys the sculpture of the god, to which the higher-ups respond with astonishment and absolute disapproval, pointing out that the disrespect he has just done will cost them dearly. Despite this, many soldiers follow Leonidas to face the invaders.

Leonidas hates Apollo because his cult could lead Sparta to ruin. Also, he wonders how functional it is to worship a god that prevents them from protecting themselves. What do the gods mean?

Source: Viz Media

Later we see the sand of Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok that introduces us to Geiravor, the valkyrie who will be the companion of Leonidas. A great ability is also featured.

this fight of Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok will grant the first move to Leonidas which, launches an unstoppable shield with a sharp edge that will crash right into the face of the worshiped god who struts his beauty. Things will get very intense because from this moment he will have to deal with the wrath of Apollo.

We recommend: From hypersexualization to the erasure of the body of the Valkyries in Record of Ragnarok

What will the second part of the second season of Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok be about?

The five new episodes that Netflix will release will raise the fight between Buddha and Zerofuku.

Buddha will be a very important character for the general development of the saga.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)