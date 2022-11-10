Sameh Shoukry, Egyptian Foreign Minister and President of the 27th session of the Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27), received today, Thursday, John Kerry, the US presidential envoy on climate.

Ambassador Ahmed Abu Zeid, the official spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, indicated that the meeting dealt with various aspects of the current discussions in the climate conference, whether in official negotiations between countries, or seminars and events held on the sidelines of the conference.

Abu Zeid added that the American envoy reviewed, during the meeting, the most important elements of the American position towards the items on the agenda of the conference, and Minister Shoukry was keen to confirm the keenness of the presidency of the conference to help all parties to reach the required consensus on various issues in a way that ensures strengthening the ability of countries and all partners to Promote and support the international climate action agenda.