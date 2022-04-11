Mazatlan, Sinaloa.- A man was found shot and apparently also beatenon the banks of federal highway Mexico 15, between Villa Unión in Mazatlán, and the town of Calerita.

He was identified as Román L., 41 years old and originally from the town of El Huajote, Concordia. In a provided part, it is indicated that he was taken by his sister to the Comprehensive Hospital of Villa Unión, since he suffered at least two bullets, one that went through his chest and another in his left arm.

Also ran version of that they hit him on the head with a metal bar. According to information provided, it was approximately at 11:30 a.m. when it was learned that Román L. was lying on the side of the federal highway, at the aforementioned point, and his sister went to see if he was his blood relative, since he works there the sale of meat and also that suffers from his mental faculties.

Indeed, the woman found him injured there, so she transferred him to the Comprehensive Hospital of Concordia, to be treated.

He was stabilized there, but due to the severity of his injuries, he was transferred to a hospital in Mazatlan, for which he underwent surgery in the operating room.

About who or who caused said injuries, no information was provided. It will be personnel from the State Attorney General’s Office who, with the corresponding investigations, can obtain data on the causes of the attack and its possible perpetrators.