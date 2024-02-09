Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Shooting and Field Applications Department won first place in the first Abu Dhabi Police Jiu-Jitsu Championship, which was held at the Jiu-Jitsu and Tactical Defense Training Center at the Police Physical Education Center as part of the Human Resources Sector Director’s Shield Championships.

The Police Physical Education Center won second place, and the Employee Performance Department won third place in the tournament, which included levels (white and blue belt), and each level included 9 weights, with the participation of 30 players from various departments of the sector.

Brigadier General Essam Abdullah Al Ali, Director of the Police Physical Education Center, crowned the winners, praising the efforts of the Sports Committee in the Human Resources Sector in organizing the tournament, in cooperation with the Jiu-Jitsu and Tactical Defense Branch of the Abu Dhabi Police.

He appreciated the support of the police leadership and its interest in motivating members to practice jiu-jitsu, tactical defense, and sports activities in general, stressing the importance of these tournaments to raise the readiness of police members for field work, pointing to their great role in instilling self-confidence.