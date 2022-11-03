Currently there are very good titles based on dragon ball But that wasn’t always the case, and the first game based on the franchise left a lot to be desired.

To the degree that many consider that it was a real waste. That’s what Kazuhiko Torishima, Akira Toriyama’s first editor at Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, commented on in an interview published in July 2018.

This was a special about the Nintendo Classic Mini Family Computer, the mini version of the Famicom, the console that the NES is based on.

The first thing they asked him was if he by any chance directly supervised any of the titles based on dragon ball.

Torishima revealed that when asked about the first one he only said ‘oh, it’s alright, it’s alright’. But he made the mistake of not supervising it and that took its toll on him.

Font: eBay.

In view of this, they asked him if it was at the time when he was away from marketing related to the series. his answer was ‘Since I couldn’t go check it out, the first Dragon Ball game turned out absolutely awful’.

To the above, he added ‘there was also a card game somewhere in there, wasn’t there? What was it, again?’. This part of the interview is undoubtedly a bit confusing and should be clarified a bit.

What was the first Dragon Ball game?

Kazuhiko Torishima’s words suggest that he is talking about two titles and not just one. The first game of dragon ball It wasn’t from the Famicom. It really is Dragon Ball: Dragon Dai-Hikyō for Super Cassette Vision and developed by Epoch.

This one went on sale in September 1986. But that same year it also appeared Dragon Ball: Shenron no Nazo for Bandai’s Famicom but in November. The first is a mix of shoot ’em up and fighting game.

Font: Twitter.

The second is more of a side-scrolling action title that has a very unbalanced difficulty and that for its time was difficult for some players.

In fact, Dragon Ball: Dragon Dai-Hikyō received a better critical reception than Dragon Ball: Shenron no Nazo.

The interviewer asked Torishima if he wasn’t referring to Goku-den, but that’s a later title and it didn’t come out until 1989; it had a card-based game mode.

Kazuhiko Torishima is likely to talk about the first two titles as being unconvinced. However, we do not rule out that he is just one of them.

