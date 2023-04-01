Defense Minister Shoigu presented the soldiers with the Gold Star medals and other awards

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu awarded the servicemen, presenting them with the Gold Star medals and other awards. This is reported with reference to the defense department. TASS.

It is noted that the solemn ceremony was held at the headquarters of the joint group of Russian troops in the special operation zone in Ukraine.

“You carry out your tasks, carry them out with honor and dignity. For this, the country, the Motherland, our Supreme Commander-in-Chief awarded you these high awards. I believe that they are not the last,” Shoigu said, addressing the military.

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Defense announced a multiple increase in the production of precision-guided munitions for the RF Armed Forces. He pointed out that this week he inspected the fulfillment of the state defense order by Russian enterprises that produce ammunition.