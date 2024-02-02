The violent incident was recorded through security cameras. attack suffered by two officials of the police from the United States, when a group of migrants of Venezuelan nationality beat them severely.

The events occurred in New York, right in the area where the annealing is located. Times Square.



Through the video spread on social networks, it is evident how men violently beat two uniformed officers, who were presumably police officers.

According to the American media NBC New York, The fight broke out when some police officers were trying to separate a group of immigrants in front of a shelter on 42nd Street, steps from the New Amsterdam Theater.

It all started because some people approached the officers and informed them that there was a group of disorderly people causing problems, published the aforementioned medium on its web portal.

Then, the police went to check what was happening, so the situation worsened quickly.



The video of the strong fight was obtained by the news outlet NBC New York, and in this shows the moments before the beating, when a police officer and a lieutenant were speaking to the group.

A group of suspected illegal immigrants brutally attacked two New York police officers on Saturday near Times Square. According to reports, they have been released without bail. pic.twitter.com/jWzjhcf6t8 — Emmanuel Rincón (@EmmaRincon) January 31, 2024

Afterwards, it can be seen that the agents They fall to the ground and receive several kicks, stomps, punches and several blows to their heads.



Police officials said Thursday, February 1, 2024, that it is believed that at least 13 people were involved in the attack, in conformity as read in the NBC New York report.

For its part, WNJU either Telemundo 47 expressed on its information portal that “the seven accused of an attack against two New York City Police officers in Times Square over the weekend, have used nicknames to be able to board buses to the west coast of the United States, after to be released on bail”. Fact that has caused indignation in the area and on social networks.

🇺🇲New York's “sanctuary city” status makes it illegal to notify Immigration about criminal defendants, such as Venezuelan asylum seekers charged with the beating of a police officer in Times Square.

The governor of New York wants to deport… https://t.co/kTLjDt6uf6 — SedAzul (@SedAzul) February 2, 2024

