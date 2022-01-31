Rice is a staple on our tables, when eaten in moderation, and is an easy-to-cook option and therefore a favorite for people who do not have much time to spend in the kitchen.

But not cooking it properly can be dangerous to your health, according to several previous studies.

According to Al Arabiya, a study prepared by Queen’s University Belfast in London revealed that the chemical from industrial toxins and pesticides in the soil can make rice dangerous, and can even lead to arsenic poisoning in many cases.

An old study showed the effects of that substance in certain types of cancer. In the mid-1990s, women from California took part in a test to identify potential risk factors for breast and other cancers.

The results then showed that rice contains a high level of arsenic, and therefore, if it is not cooked properly, it may lead to health problems in the future.

In turn, the Food and Drug Administration has evaluated some health risks from inorganic arsenic in rice and rice-containing products in recent years.

The evaluation included a quantitative assessment of the risks of lung and bladder cancer from long-term exposure to these products and the expected impact of different risk-reducing scenarios.

It also performed a qualitative assessment of some potential non-cancerous risks, at certain stages of life. She recommended that parents and caregivers feed their children a variety of baby cereals, rather than relying solely on baby rice cereal.

In 2020, the US Food and Drug Administration recommended that sectors of the food industry not exceed levels of inorganic arsenic of 100 parts per billion in baby rice cereal.

It is noteworthy that more than 3.5 billion people around the world depend on rice to obtain more than 20% of their daily calories, which strengthens its position as a staple global food.

However, it is also considered a source of arsenic, which is a carcinogen or a substance that promotes the formation of cancer. However, it is not clear whether eating rice increases the risk of some types of cancer.

Arsenic is present in industrial pesticides used in agriculture, and some countries have a high level of arsenic in groundwater, and prolonged and repeated exposure to the chemical through food or water may lead to “arsenic” poisoning.

