the anime of My Dress Up Darling It’s over, but that doesn’t mean that the cosplayers stop being inspired to create cosplay based in Marin Kitagawa. But not only in her they are inspired, but in characters like Shizuku Tan and black lobelia.

The first one comes from a video game eroge what Marine he played and which he is not supposed to have approached. That made him see Wakana Gojōbut his partner simply ‘feigned dementia’ and that’s it.

As for the second, black lobeliacomes from an anime of which he is a fan Kitagawa. Both characters have very different designs from each other.

Shizuku Tan She is a young woman in a black dress with white trim reminiscent of a servant girl, with a cap on her head with three red roses.

She also wears a chain around her neck and wears black stockings. As for her hair, it is purple but not very long and she has eyes of a similar hue.

black lobelia, meanwhile, gives a more ‘military’ impression. All due to the hat and jacket she wears, which she complements with a lighter dress. She has heterochromia, that is, her eyes are different colors.

The one on the left is red, while the one on the right is blue. As for his hair, it is long with a shade between gray and blue. In the anime it is the second outfit that she performs wakana for Marine and fit better to your body.

Shizuku Tan and Black Lobelia recreated by two cosplayers

Well, the characters mentioned before can be seen in the cosplay made by a couple cosplayers and they are in the photo that accompanies this note. It is a contribution from the account in Instagram from Cos_Aim (@cos_aim).

Cos_Aim interprets black lobeliawhile Kurumino_Hana to Shizuku Tan. As you can see, both took good care of their interpretations and stick to the designs that appeared in the anime.

In the end, it could be said that they are recreating the cosplay from Marin Kitagawa on My Dress Up Darling of these two characters. They have become very popular over time and it is likely that more cosplayers feel inspired to recreate them.

Although the anime has already ended, that does not mean that the story has stopped. The manga continues and for the moment there is no end in sight. So there may be more cosplay in the series.

