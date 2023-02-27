Shipwreck of Cutro, Piantedosi: “Migrants must not leave”

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi has returned to comment on the tragedy of the shipwreck that occurred on the Calabrian shores, in the province of Crotone, in Steccato di Cutro.

He did it in front of the sidelines of a meeting at the Anci. The minister stressed what he said immediately after the news of the tragedy, when he had clearly said that “migrants must not leave”. Today he reiterated: “Desperation can never justify travel conditions that endanger the lives of one’s children”.

When asked how smugglers can be countered, as he reports open, Piantedosi replies that the government is working on it and that it is “an international problem”.

The reaction of Doctors Without Borders was immediate: “We cannot but say with anger that the first statements by Prime Minister Meloni and Minister Piantedosi are little more than a sad blame game, yet another slap on the face of the victims and survivors of this tragedy,” he said. declared Marco Bertotto, director of MSF Italy programs during the press conference on the shipwreck of Cutro.

On the site of the shipwreck, however, the prosecutor of the Republic of Crotone, Giuseppe Capoccia, specified to Ansa, that the investigations do not concern the rescue chain. “We are reconstructing all the steps from the sighting onwards to reconstruct what was done and compare it with what should have been done and what appears to have been done. Certainly the sea conditions were terrible. Here», he added, «there is a lack of men and means for the forces of order. The government should understand that it would be necessary to set up the structures differently. In the summer we have 3 landings a week”.