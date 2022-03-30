Currently, the third season of Kimetsu no Yaiba is already approved. It is even known that two pillars, Mitsuri Kanroji and Tokito Muichiro. But there will be a great absentee and it comes to Shinobu Kōcho.

If it does appear, it will be as a cameo or special appearance, as it happened in the second season. So fans will have to wait patiently for it to come back into the spotlight like it was in the original anime.

kocho is the Insect Pillar of the series. She is an expert in the use of poisons and employs some that are truly lethal against demons. But she is also an accomplished physician and can treat those who have fallen victim to these creatures.

She is an extremely efficient demon hunter, which she eliminates with a smile on her face. That is something that is very characteristic of this character, who even jokes in the face of danger.

Shinobu Kōcho holds a grudge against demons, but doesn’t show it as openly. She always seems to be serene and calm. She is a character from Kimetsu no Yaiba that he has won many fans for that way of behaving.

That is why there is a lot of merchandise based on it, among which are also the figures, of which there are various presentations. Of course there are also fan arts and even cosplay.

Shinobu Kocho stands out in a very spring cosplay

Like the one we bring you now, a contribution from the cosplayer Jackie Cosplay (@jackycosplay). In addition to recreating the hair and hairstyle of the Insect Pillarwears an outfit that is quite similar.

Too bad he is not seen accompanying him with a sword. But this absence is compensated by the environment where the photo was taken. The idea of ​​taking it in a garden surrounded by flowers, and by the way, with butterflies, is excellent to complement the cosplay.

What is not clear is whether they are real butterflies or were actually added digitally later. There is a very peculiar contrast in this composition.

Regarding his interpretation of Shinobu Kōcho, Jackie Cosplay commented ‘I’m so in love with this photo! Many, many thanks to everyone involved!’.

It is a good job that manages to highlight the appearance of this character from Kimetsu no Yaiba who is so loved.

