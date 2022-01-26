All of us who have played The Legends of Zelda: Ocarina of Time we can agree that Navi, the little fairy who serves as the main companion on Link’s journey, is very annoying. His constant interventions are nothing more than a small guide that ends up frustrating the players at the end of the day. Well, the hatred for this character is not unique to everyone who grew up with the N64 classic, but rather Shigeru Miyamoto himself, creator of this series, was also not happy with Navi.

Recently, an interview with Miyamoto for Famitsu magazine in 1999 came to light. This section, which functioned as a guide for its time, had remained away from the West for years. However, thanks to the efforts of Shmuplations, there is finally a translation of this conversation. Thus, it has been discovered that Zelda’s father was not happy with the implementation of Navi, and even wished to remove his duties as a helper. This was what he commented:

“I think the whole system with Navi giving you advice is the biggest weak point in Ocarina of Time. The truth is that he wanted to eliminate the entire system, but that would have been even more unpleasant for the players. You might think that Navi is there for players who stop playing for a month or so, then pick up the game and want to remember what they were supposed to do.”

Alongside this, Miyamoto mentioned that Navi’s help was limited, as a more complex system that would adjust to the situation the player was in, required more time and resources. However, if this had been the case, the world would have been missing out on one of the most annoying helpers we’ve seen in this medium.

On related topics, this is what it would look like Ocarina of Time in Unreal Engine 5. Similarly, remakes of Oracles of Ages Y Seasons they could come to the Switch.

Editor’s Note:

To tell the truth, I never understood the hatred that Navi has. Yes, at times his intervention becomes annoying, but it is never frustrating, and if you pay attention to him immediately, he stops annoying for a long time. The game is so well designed that the mere function of Navi does not make much sense.

Via: Shmuplations